August 29, 2022

Xbox revamped the library of games and apps with a new interface

Xbox Full Games & Apps library, redesigned as of August 2022

What you need to know

  • Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles share | S is in the interface, with a large button on the dashboard dedicated to your digital games collection.
  • The Xbox Insider Program allows Xbox users to test upcoming releases of the dashboard and other apps.
  • The latest build of the Xbox Insider Program contains some improvements to the library of games and apps, adding a tabbed interface that separates content by source.

The Xbox Dashboard has seen some interesting updates lately, perhaps one of the most notable was the inclusion of Discord as part of the Xbox Insider Program. This latest Xbox Insider Alpha Ring build has some noticeable changes to the Games & Apps section, which is usually where you go to browse all your installed content and games available for download.

The new interface revamps the “Full Library” section of the dashboard, which was a bit cluttered in the previous incarnation. Now, it features a quick tabbed interface with horizontal labels for different groups of content, separating out “Owned Games” you’ve purchased directly from libraries like Xbox Game Pass or EA Play.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Each of the tabs has been designed with specific features of that set of content in mind. For example, the full “Owned Games” list doesn’t need to show Recent Additions or Leave Soon filters, which is exactly what the Xbox Game Pass tab offers instead. You still get the regular filters as before, with the ability to change the sizes of the tiles to fit more content on one screen.

