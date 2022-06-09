Xbox plans to introduce at least 5 new exclusives over the next year

As Xbox prepares for its massive size Xbox and Bethesda Gallery On Sunday, the company spoke with the press earlier this week to clear the way. During a briefing, they confirmed it Xbox Cloud Gaming will get its first TV app In the 2022 Samsung range, along with the ability to stream games you eventually bought that aren’t part of the Xbox Game Pass library. In addition, exclusive Xbox game demos will also appear in Xbox Game Pass service, as the cloud platform expands to new countries with more servers to meet global demand.

As Xbox increasingly looks to the cloud and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service grows, exclusive content is becoming increasingly important across all of its segments, including PC and console as well. Last year Microsoft took first place on Metacritic’s publisher chart for review results, and it will look to achieve the same over the next fiscal year, which for Microsoft begins in July.

In a statement to the press, Microsoft described its intention to “meet or exceed” the number of games it launched in fiscal 2022, which included Age of Empires IV, Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

“In the last fiscal year, we launched 5 new games across console, PC, and the cloud. We’re on track to meet or exceed that amount in the next fiscal year.”

One can assume that this includes starfield, a space RPG from the creators of The Elder Scrolls and modern Fallout games. Starfield has been pushed out of 2022, but is expected to launch before next summer as it undergoes extensive polishing. Redfall will likely be another match we see before next summer as well. Redvale is a four-player cooperative vampire action game from the creators of Dishonored and the reboot of Prey.

Aside from these two games, it falls a bit in the direction of speculation. Highly likely candidates for other games to be released between now and next summer include RPG He confessed, from the developers of Pillars of Eternity. We can also see a sim rider Forza Motorsport 8 also appear. There are other potential candidates, such as The Leak Belfry Project From Stoic, or Obsidian’s pentagram.

I think we’ll get a better idea of ​​what we can expect to see from major Microsoft Xbox & Bethesda Showcase This Sunday 12th June. One thing is for sure, though: Xbox fans will have plenty to play with.