May 8, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Xbox outage prevents some players from releasing digital titles

Ayhan 42 mins ago 2 min read
Xbox outage prevents some players from releasing digital titles

Xbox is experiencing issues that prevent some players from playing cloud games, playing digital games, and making purchases from its store. to me Xbox status pageThe outage began around 4 p.m. ET, and the company is currently working on a fix.

“We are aware that some users are unable to purchase and play games or start Cloud Gaming sessions,” Xbox Support He said in a tweet. Our teams are checking in. Please follow here and on our status page for updates. http://Xbox.com/status. “

This latest string of issues follows a massive outage that extended for several hours Friday night into Saturday morning. Some players were unable to start Cloud Gaming sessions, play digital games, make purchases, or even access streaming apps including Netflix and Disney Plus.

Although the Xbox It seemed to solve these problemsIt seems that issues with its store, digital titles, and cloud gaming are starting to appear again. as my colleague Tom Warren notesIf you are affected by the outage, you can still Currently playing games When you have your Xbox as a “home” console. Xbox Support also says Restarting your Xbox console may help.

Update, May 7 5:45 PM ET: Updated to add that restarting the Xbox console may help resolve some issues.

See also  Exclusive: Microsoft is moving ahead with a family plan for Xbox Game Pass

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Your phone may soon replace many of your passwords – Krebs on Security

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

PMDG released 737 for MSFS on May 9

17 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

Microsoft’s new Windows app “One Outlook” has started to leak

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

11 min read

Technology: Here’s the new fashion: The house comes without cable

17 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Sources said Ford is selling eight million shares in Rivian

19 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Mickey Gilly, the country music star who inspired his club ‘Urban Cowboy’, has died at the age of 86

24 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Watch SpaceX’s Crew-3 Dragon line back to Earth in stunning images

30 mins ago Izer