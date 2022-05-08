Xbox outage prevents some players from releasing digital titles

Xbox is experiencing issues that prevent some players from playing cloud games, playing digital games, and making purchases from its store. to me Xbox status pageThe outage began around 4 p.m. ET, and the company is currently working on a fix.

“We are aware that some users are unable to purchase and play games or start Cloud Gaming sessions,” Xbox Support He said in a tweet. Our teams are checking in. Please follow here and on our status page for updates. http://Xbox.com/status. “

This latest string of issues follows a massive outage that extended for several hours Friday night into Saturday morning. Some players were unable to start Cloud Gaming sessions, play digital games, make purchases, or even access streaming apps including Netflix and Disney Plus.

Although the Xbox It seemed to solve these problemsIt seems that issues with its store, digital titles, and cloud gaming are starting to appear again. as my colleague Tom Warren notesIf you are affected by the outage, you can still Currently playing games When you have your Xbox as a “home” console. Xbox Support also says Restarting your Xbox console may help.

Update, May 7 5:45 PM ET: Updated to add that restarting the Xbox console may help resolve some issues.