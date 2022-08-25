Xbox Head says exclusives aren’t in the future where the company buys them

picture : Kevork Djansisian / Kotaku ( Getty Images )

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, recently described the progress of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard as heading in a “positive” direction, as the company awaits regulatory approval for the deal that would see it own popular franchises such as Call of duty a Dr world of cans. He also thinks we’ll likely see exclusives play a “less and less” role in the console space moving forward. The comments come after Xbox recently acquired Bethesda Softworks – making highly anticipated upcoming games like starfield And the The Sixth Sheikh Manuscripts Xbox exclusive – and seeks to end Activision deal mentioned above.

in Preview of the interview with BloombergEmily Chang is scheduled to air tonight Bloomberg Studio 1.0.2 Update At 9:00 PM ET, Phil Spencer touched on a variety of topics, including the company’s recent moves to Acquisition of Activision Blizzardproofing Activision’s documented culture of sexual harassmentThe union efforts looking at Activisionand how he thinks the concept of exclusives itself is set to go the way of the dinosaur.

Commenting on Xbox’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Spencer said that while he never sealed a “$70 billion deal,” he is optimistic that everything is going according to plan. Team Green recently went on a spending spree, buying Bethesda, the company that has produced legendary titles like Sheikh manuscripts Serial and talk Drops He continues, before setting his sights on cod publisher. Spencer also believes that the experience of players being unable to play the same games together online because they “bought the wrong piece of plastic to deliver.” [the] Television’ is an outdated concept. It is formerly I vowed to keep it Call of duty As a multi-platform title For some time at least, saying in the new interview:

“We really like being able to bring in more players to reduce friction, make people feel safe and secure while playing, allow them to find their friends and play with their friends, regardless of the device – I think in the long run that’s good for the industry.”

Speaking about people feeling safe and secure, Spencer also stated that he believes Activision Blizzard is “committed” to improving the company’s miserable reputation for sexual harassment. stating that he knows some of the “studio leaders” at Activision Blizzard “well,” and that “some of them [are] Former Xbox members”, commented that they are committed to the “journey” of addressing systemic issues related to sexual assault and harassment in the workplace.

The full interview is scheduled to air later tonight, which may provide some additional context for Spencer’s comments, including wanting more content for Xbox.