Xbox GoldenEye 007 Remaster looks closer than ever after spotting achievements

GoldenEye 007 remaster on Xbox seems to be getting more and more likely, as Microsoft now has the game’s achievements listed on its official website.

As I spotted it Chronicle video gamesIndustry insider @ Wario64 on Twitter Share the achievements (below) and a link to their list online, with web page It is still working normally at the time of writing.

Both single and multiplayer objectives for the beloved game – which was originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 1997 – are listed with GoldenEye 007 to award players 1,000 Gamerscore in total, as is typical for full games.

The rerelease has always been rumored, and it’s been confirmed time and time again – most recently in January when achievement-tracking site TrueAchievements on Xbox listed the game as well. An updated version of the original GoldenEye 007 was confirmed in development for Live Arcade for Xbox 360 in developer Rare but canceled due to licensing issues, and game files were leaked online in February 2021.

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a full Bond game, but it looks like we’re seeing an easing of the notoriously tight licensing restrictions. Besides the apparent return to GoldenEye, developer Hitman Io Interactive is also working on Project 007, a completely original new super-spy story. We think the developer is a perfect fit for the franchise.

Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance translator at IGN who occasionally remembers @thelastdinsdale’s tweet. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day long.