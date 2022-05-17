Xbox Game Pass revealed for the rest of May 2022, including 6 first day of new releases

May continues, and that means Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get a second wave of releases in the catalog. Microsoft has now revealed these, and they include five more titles added to Game Pass today, May 17, with more to come throughout the month. In total, there are six new Day One releases coming to Game Pass during the remaining days of May 2022. [A handful of games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 31 as well–here’s the full list]

Today on Xbox Game Pass for PC is Her Story, a non-linear mystery/crime fantasy about a woman who is interviewed by the police seven times. Players gather clues together each time to discover… her story. Also today on Game Pass is Jurassic World Evolution 2 for cloud, console, and PC.

Here’s what taps into to get Game Pass for the rest of May 2022

There are two new Day One releases on Game Pass today as well, the first being Little Witch in the Woods on console and PC through Game Preview. This is a game about a novice witch who explores a mystical forest. Today’s new edition is a first-person photography sandbox game Umurangi Generation: Special Edition for cloud, console, and PC.

In addition, EA’s original Skate is now available on Game Pass through EA Play via the cloud, making it easy to try as it doesn’t require a local download.

Then on May 19, Farming Simulator 22 was added to the Game Pass catalog across the cloud, console, and PC, while the gothic horror game Vampire Survivors arrives that day as well on PC. On May 24, Game Pass added two additional new releases for Day One, including the tactics/card game Floppy Knights for cloud, console, and PC; and Hardspace: Shipbreaker on PC. On May 26, Sniper Elite 5 is coming to Game Pass for console and PC as another new one-day release, and a very high-profile release at the time.

Cricket 22 joins PC Game Pass on May 27, while Pac-Man: Museum + joins the month as a new release for the first day of the month on that day across cloud, console and PC.

As mentioned, this is The second wave of Xbox Game Pass additions for May 2022; The first set of additions included Trek to Yomi and NHL 22, among others. in addition to, Xbox Live members can now get more games with Gold titles In May 2022.

Xbox Game Pass second half of May 2022

May 17

Her Story – PC

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – Cloud, Console, PC

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) – Console, PC

Skate – Cloud

Umurangi Generation Special Edition – Cloud, Console & PC

May 19

Farming Simulator 22 – Cloud, Console, PC

Vampire Survivor – PC

May 24

Floppy Knights – Cloud, Console, PC

Hard Space: Shipbreaker – PC

26 May

Sniper Elite 5 – Console, PC

May 27