Xbox Game Pass loses Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and more coming soon

A premature notice from the Game Pass app has revealed some games that will be dropping from the service soon. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Knockout City, and Superhot: Mind Control will leave Xbox Game Pass on May 31.

While Microsoft has yet to reveal the full list of games coming and leaving for Xbox Game Pass in the second half of May, an Xbox Game Pass mobile app notification has confirmed three titles that will soon be removed from service.

We couldn’t quite get a screenshot of the games, and it didn’t appear in the “Leaving Soon” sections on the app or on consoles, but thankfully, Twitter user The_Socko here was able to quickly snap a screenshot. The notice reveals that Knockout City, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will all leave Xbox Game Pass on May 31.

The notice says “And More” so we expect there will be more games other than just those listed below leaving the service soon. Once we have official confirmation from Microsoft (which should be later today), we’ll update this story.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 31

We already knew that Knockout City would be leaving Xbox Game Pass as it was announced several months ago that dodgeball would start Free game on the first of June.

