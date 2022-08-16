Xbox Game Pass loses Hades, earns two Sleeping Gems

I hate to see you go but I love to watch you go away. GIF : Sugergent Games / Kotaku

Hope you got to play the best game of 2020, aka HadesBecause the next day A wave of Xbox Game Pass games is coming upon us and unfortunately, some games are leaving as well. Although this month’s collection of games is lacking in blockbuster movies with huge budgets, it does have a few hit indie games that it would be wise to check out. Without further ado, here’s what’s coming to Microsoft’s on-demand gaming service in the coming weeks.

August 16

coffee talk (cloud, console and PC)

August 23

Midnight fast fighting (cloud, console and PC)

August 25

Exapunks (computer)

Written by: Starsong Echo – Full Bloom إصدار (Console and PC)

August 30

Commando 3 – HD Remaster (cloud, console, PC)

immortality (cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)

Soaring Phoenix Immortals (cloud, console, PC)

tenkin (Console and PC)

Here’s the full list of games that will be out as of August 31:

Dangerous Elite (cloud and console)

Hades (cloud, console and PC)

mist (cloud, console and PC)

NBA 2K22 (cloud and console)

sojourner tags (cloud, console and PC)

Spiritfarer (cloud, console and PC)

twelve minutes (cloud, console and PC)

Two Point Hospital (cloud, console and PC)

What’s left of Edith Finch (cloud, console and PC)

world war z (cloud, console and PC)

The “big” game on the list, Ubisoft Open World, same wild-esque Immortals: Phoenix RiseAnd the Our Zack Zwiezen hit As “a welcome simplification of Ubisoft’s game design at scale, packed with great puzzles and entertaining storytelling.” But standalone gems dominate this month’s additions, so let’s talk about them. coffee talkDeveloped by Toge Productions, it is exactly what it sounds like: a game where you make coffee and talk to customers. However, there are strange things brewing in your alternative Seattle coffee shop, where your patrons include people who are “imaginative” and have “modern issues,” so serve responsibly. is similar to VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender ActionAnd the You will be tasked with remembering customers’ requests and mixing up caffeinated refreshments before consuming them for the day. in KotakuIn his review of the game, Harper Jay said that it was the first game they played in months that really helped them relax.

Then there’s the science fiction visual novel, Written by: Starsong EchoWhich Kotaku‘s Sissy Jiang Described as a game that will satisfy hunger fateThe most diligent science hunters. Throw in other offerings, including the high-tech complex puzzle game Exapunks From Zachtronics, and there may be enough here to make you forget about it Hades Leaves. Anyway, I got plenty of help from indie games to try out in August. Happy playing.