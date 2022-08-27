Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family leak may mean sharing with friends

A possible brand leak of Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Game Pass family subscription suggests that you’ll be able to share a subscription with friends, too. Microsoft started Test her family plan on Xbox Game Pass In Ireland and Colombia earlier this month, leaker Agiornamente Lumia on Twitter has now discovered the “Game Pass Friends & Family” brand.

The leak may mean that Microsoft isn’t considering restricting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to only sharing their benefits with immediate family members. The current preview allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to pay €21.99 per month in Ireland (instead of €12.99 per month) for an unnamed test plan that includes sharing subscription benefits with up to four others. Microsoft does not currently mention family restrictions in its testing plan, only people must be in the same country.

Microsoft currently offers Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass for $9.99 per month. Neither of them include online multiplayer capabilities, but you can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99, which unlocks Game Pass for console, PC, and access to EA Play and online multiplayer.

This new family plan, potentially branded as Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family, will include all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for up to four other friends or family members. This includes access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Live, and even the PC Game Pass versions of games.

We’ve reached out to Microsoft for comment on the trademark leak, and we’ll update you accordingly.