WWE releases footage of Roman Reigns’ never-before-aired match

by Ella Jay/Updated: December 30, 2022 9:48 AM ET

Baron Corbin holds the distinct honor of being the last person to comment on current undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. walk in WWE TLC pay-per-view in December 2019And Reigns and Corbin – who was referred to as King Corbin at the time – were engaged in a heated rivalry. The two then clashed in stipulations of the featured Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match, which saw Corbin emerge as the victor after pinning Reigns, with some outside help.

Their feud then spilled into the new year, before ending in late February 2020. One of their subsequent matches included a non-team match after the live edition of “SmackDown” on February 28. The match in question was broadcast last WWE’s YouTube On Thursday morning, the channel had 92.5 million subscribers. As a thank you, Corbin, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, “The Bump” member Kayla Braxton, and Matt Camp all watched and commented on Corbin’s previously undivided match with “The Tribal Chief.”

When the bell rang, Corbin slid out of the ring twice to avoid any imprisonment with Reigns, and on the third occasion, Corbin stood on the apron, chasing off massive boos from the Boston, Massachusetts crowd. When his back was turned, Reigns slapped his face, sending him flying to the ground. Reigns then dominated the match from the outside, throwing Corbin into the ringside barricade and announce counter, before bringing him back into the ring.

Corbin would then gain control with a kick to Raines’ inner thigh, dominating the majority of the game, before grabbing a microphone to taunt local New England Patriots fans. This opened up a window of opportunity for Reigns to regain his composure. After about ten minutes of competition, Reigns finally took out Corbin with a Superman Punch and Spear.

