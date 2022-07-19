WWE Raw summary and reaction (July 18, 2022): The Balls Ring

Hello boys and girls! raw Not TV 14 yet but wow, they crossed that streak with a few moments in this week’s episode. Much has been written about it. Do you like to read it?

I am sorry

I promise not to make this a long sermon. Well, I promise to try. WWE introduces Titus O’Neill In front of his hometown audience to talk about his “goodwill”, “smiles”, and aaaaaaa all the good work WWE is doing around the world BS was absolutely BLESSED. As Nas and AZ said back in 1996, this was a deceptive move from a large $100 bill, which was a thing of the past. Titus is often WWE’s shield when the heat from the outside world gets too intense for Vince and his friends. The number of times they stole Titus’ reputation in the hope that part of it would fall on the company is very high. Vince used Titus as a smokescreen because the heat coming his way due to alleged allegations is disgusting.

Not talking about politics or religion? really?

The same company that developed Sgt. Slaughter as a soldier left during the Gulf War? The same company that once hired an impersonator of Bill Clinton during a Washington, D.C. PPV during the government shutdown and asked him about said shutdown? The same company that created the nation of domination as a rift in the nation of Islam? The same company that Jack Swagger and Zane Coulter have toured for at least a year shouting the American flag, “We the people!” At the height of the tea party movement? The same company that featured Barack Obama vs. Hillary Clinton in a wrestling match?

And yes, the same company that the owner and his son Shawn Michaels wrestled with and…checking notes…Oh, that’s right, oh my. God was Sean’s partner because Vince wanted to prove that he was better than God. There was even this part:

Yes, this company definitely does not talk politics or religion.

I love wrestling. That’s why I love this job and everything it involves. But moments like this make it really hard to even think about coverage raw. Not even because of lying but because they treat us, the public, as if we were idiots. Which is an insult.

Not 2 proud 2 beige

The crowd – at least the one in Tampa – doesn’t feel like Logan Paul. At least I’m not sure he wants it or WWE wants it. He was welcomed by a varied reception at Miz TV. It wasn’t weird at all because duh. Logan natural heel. Even staring at the crowd felt unnatural for a man who had made his name a life opponent.

Miz’s mic worked great here. He put Logan on, read a list of his accomplishments while reminding everyone that he’s not quite the Maze when it comes to wrestling. A tag match is one thing but a singles match against an 18-year-old under his belt is a horse like five different colours.

And he’s right. This makes for a great story from Miz’s perspective. Logan, on the other hand, is used to hearing things he can’t do. Miz is just another person who is suspicious of him, so he wants to do something about it. But Miz, for his reasons, declined to challenge Logan. The Miz seemed like a guy who really cared about Logan and didn’t want to embarrass him. Almost like the older brother denies the younger brother only to save him from himself.

All that maturity went out the window the moment Logan spoke of the Marble Miz. Miz showed his latest shirt announcing the said marble’s size, and accepted the challenge. Remember how Marty McFly reacted when someone called him chicken? This is distinguished now. Miz accepted the match on behalf of those balls and Logan thought he made them. Ciampa then bucked the Miz’s muscles, and the two tried to defeat Paul. I say they tried because they failed. Paul survived, his music played, and WWE reminded us that Paul will be coming to Madison Square Garden next week to host him. for him A copy of Miz TV.

Logan Paul isn’t quite there when it comes to the modern part of this thing of ours. But I’m sure he’ll get there. Working with Miz is a great tutorial for anyone at this point, so hopefully Logan will take notice. I still think that Face is a skill idea at best, but it is what it is at this point.

extracurricular

do it again

The Big Time is finally getting its next title. While it was difficult to jump straight into a war of words and a match shortly after the first stage of the WWE Apology Tour featuring Titus O’Neill, the women came forward. Carmella and Bianca were, unsurprisingly, very good. They’ve demonstrated the acumen they demonstrated in their storytelling last week, and Mila has shown that she deserves a lot more than a quick stumble between Ms. Blair and Becky Lynch. Bianca wants redemption in summerslam What happened the last time these two danced at the biggest party of the summer. On the other hand, Becky thinks this is her comeback story.

To quote a great movie character, let them fight.

Judgment no…

Damien Priest and Rey Mysterio made a very entertaining match. Showing his strength, Damian stopped Rey and nearly bombed him into submission. Ray, true to form, never gave up. He survived defeat multiple times, dealing with Finn Balor’s distraction and fighting the way we would expect any father to fight for his son. Look, before the match, Damien promised us Dominic’s doomsday entry would happen. on me raw. this week. Strong words from a strong man but the priest says a lot of things.

The priest dominated this match and looked great. In the end, she won a big victory. Beating Ray is a big doomsday deal, a group that needs notches on the belt.

But then came the confusion. Therefore, after the match, Damien and Finn Rey threatened with a concerto. The only thing standing between Ray and a concussion was Dom. If Dom joins the group, Ray will be saved. In the end Dom comes to help his father and says he has fallen. Damian and Finn say “no”, tell the young man that it doesn’t work that way, and throw him out of the ring.

Priest and Balor say Dom failed the test. He wasn’t supposed to save his father. He was supposed to annihilate him, just as they had done to Edge. And the next week at MSG when WWE celebrated their 20th anniversary 619, they finished what they started and destroyed Mysterios. Love her. I like it all very much.

But, Edge is coming back next week, right? Not one Judgment Day can pass without his name written on their tongues, and those mysterious vignettes become clearer and clearer…

stomp

Let’s reverse a little. Kevin Owens is back – thankfully – for another KO Show. He presented his guest, Riddle, with an olive branch. RK-Bro was great but Bro-KO? This is the new hotness. Riddle not only called Ko a liar, but said he didn’t trust the man. KO talked trash about Randy Orton and Riddle didn’t feel like it. When Riddle started his exit, Seth Rollins showed his face. Two steps later, Riddle was laid. Later, Ezekiel expressed his displeasure that Seth would bully anyone he wanted. Seth talked about Zeke’s “family” and these are fighting words. So, of course, there was a match in their future.

Once again, Seth and Zeke played a good match. The story here was about trampling. Zeke responded twice. Once by just moving and spinning Seth, then a second by catching him and showing off his strength. The best moment was Zeke hitting Seth with a flying knee when the latter launched himself from the top rope. It was a thing of beauty and something that made me want more of these two in the ring. But, unfortunately, all good things have to do what good things do.

There was no third response from Zeke when Seth went to trample. 1, 2, 3, ding ding. Seth gets a W and it’s official: Seth vs. Riddle at summerslam.

extinction level event

Remember last week when Omos installed Angelo Dawkins? Don’t worry if you don’t, it has happened. As a result, Omos, MVP, challenged Dawkins to a match. The big guy versus the guy who wants to smoke. The Usos loved the sound of it all, so they got front row seats.

But with Montez Ford and the MVP both interfering with the match at various points, it was only a matter of time before the referee caught one of them. MVP made his client ineligible, Adam Pearce made a tag match between Earnings and MVP & Omos,

The best moment before the Usos telegraph intervention which led to else DQ, Montez easily reacted to kicking Omos out of his frog splash in one. Tees looked like he had seen 50 ghosts. The guy even slapped himself to get back into the game and focus. He climbed the ropes again and that’s when Usos stepped in.

Really true

I love the good guy Dolph Ziggler. He sat ringside while AJ Styles and Theory wrestled with each other in a match that absolutely shocked me. Maybe it was the change in rhythm from everything earlier rawBut she felt inferior. They wrestled in a more systematic match which, depending on the ending, probably got you more time than you needed. While AJ and Theory definitely have beef, everything with Dolph is a lot more interesting right now because we still don’t have the answers.

Theory caught itself preoccupied with Dolph several times during the match with Dolph who looked as innocent as a baby. It ended the minute the referee administered it.

Theory stood outside the loop as she recovered from AJ’s attack. AJ, unwilling to let Theory live, launched himself into Mr. Money in the Bank. The theory holds A.J., approx He throws it at Dolph, but instead throws it at the comment table. Dolph looks on, making sure his hands are clean. Theory throws AJ back into the ring and while the reference leans toward AJ, Dolph superkicks Theory kicks off next month.

Theory can’t beat the number ten and AJ wins the count. It’s a logical ending as neither guy needs an L, but, like I said, a slightly shorter match would probably help in that ending.

Scenario

“Of all the things I’ve seen, this was definitely the most recent.” When it comes to the “six women’s card match” between Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke against Nikki ASH and Tamina & Doudrop, Graves said it was the best.

To be fair, I was looking forward to the actual match. What we got was a 24/7 scam where the address was changed at least five times. And even Alexa Bliss is now a former 24/7 champ.

I wasn’t enjoying sports, and that’s all I wanted.

I `m back

Just pointing out that Veer is back again this week. That’s it.

That’s it raw Fit for print. And you know what? I mostly enjoyed this week’s show. Three o’clock is still a hindrance, especially this week with the Miz TV main event and the subsequent match being basically a joke. But once we got past that horrific opening with Titus, the two-hour show was a pretty cool one. And building for these summerslam The matches are getting better by the week.

B degree

This is my degree and I am committed to it. Your turn.