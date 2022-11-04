November 4, 2022

WWE Crown Jewel Tournament Player of the Year status revealed

Muhammad 38 mins ago 2 min read
by Sai Mohan/Updated: November 4, 2022 6:07AM UTC

MVP will not accompany Omos in his match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel’s upcoming live event.

according to PWIInsider, MVP was not among the WWE employees who arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s show at Mursool Park in Riyadh. The report did not specify why the MVP did not travel to Saudi Arabia, or whether there were plans for him to travel at the last minute.

For what it’s worth, the MVP didn’t travel to Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber live event in February also. At that event, Bobby Lashley, who is still MVP biased, had defended his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and Riddle within the Elimination Chamber structure.

MVP turned on Lashley and paired himself with Omos at “WWE Raw” the night after WrestleMania 38. Next, MVP helped Omos defeat Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash, leading to a 2v1 handicap match at Hell in a Cell, where MVP lost Omos in front of Lashley, ending their dispute.

Strowman is currently probably my favorite To defeat Omos on Saturday at Crown Jewel. “Monster of All Monsters” has had a winning streak since his return to WWE in September, and the match against Omos will be his first match in a stellar live event since his return. Meanwhile, Omos has only been pinned once since moving to the WWE main roster in 2021 – while losing to Lashley at WrestleMania 38. As such, both giants have a lot to lose during their massive showdown in Riyadh.

