WWE can only name one superstar who has had a bigger bob than Bad Bunny

We only have one week left until WWE Backlash 2023, as the live audience in San Juan, Puerto Rico, helped contribute to a great show with their enthusiasm and lively participation throughout the night.

Bad Bunny in particular received one of WWE’s biggest feuds in recent memory for his street fight against Damian Priest. With that in mind, Team WWE Digital has created the following top ten list of some of the biggest pops from 2021.

Let’s see what they come up with:

10. Sami Zayn becomes Roman Reigns – Royal Rumble 2023

9. Dom betrays Re – Castle Clash 2022

8. Big E funds in – September 2021

7. Zelina Vega for violent 2023 movie

6. 38- Cody Rhodes

5. Becky Lynch – SummerSlam 2021

4. Sami Zayn returns to Montreal – February 2023

3. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2021

2. Bad Bunny – Backlash 2023

1. John Cena – Money in the Bank 2021

John Cena headlining WWE makes me remember how big of a pop that was two years ago when he returned to WWE to start a program with Roman Reigns. It also makes me think about how out of place Cena might look as a world title contender in 2023 after losing a mediocre match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

Sami Zayn deservedly gets two entries on the list, and I would argue The Pops should rank higher.

Bad Bunny was definitely received like the biggest star alive by the live audience in Puerto Rico in backlash. Where would his pop giants rank on your personal list, Cagesiders? What rock pop music, if any, has been ignored by the WWE?

Let us know in the comments below.

Read more