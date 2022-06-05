WWDC 2022: Here’s why the front row is back for iPadOS 16

after being a Mac user It’s been on and off since 2006, there were features that were introduced, then retired, and then brought back in a different way, like widgets.

However, there was one feature that was available for free on macOS devices until 10.7 Lionwas called Front Row – an application that allows you to use a file Apple remote Turn your Mac into a media center, and easily locate your content in one place.

While broadcast and the Camel Clearly superseding this, it’s a feature that felt like it had legs to stand iPadOS once again in a new form.

with WWDC After a few days, let me explain why I’d like to see this comeback too iPadOS 16or as an additional update on the way to IPAD Line.

Find the best class on the iPad

The Mac has changed from being the hub of an entertainment hub to being a productivity device, and to some extent entertainment. but like iPad and Camel There was no need to have Front Row on macOS.

However, for some, the iPad is seen primarily as a device for consuming content – for reading, listening to music, and watching content.

This is where the new front row could work perfectly on Apple’s line of tablets. Imagine putting your iPad on a bedside table, and instead of having to walk, or asking Siri to turn on something and hoping you would comply, you could use the Apple Remote, and Front Row would take over the show.

You can quickly select your Apple TV Plus Or your Apple Music or third-party apps that can be allowed to use Front Row, so you can see your playlists on spotifyor catch up with a program Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Across Disney Plus for example.

iPad has seen a new entry before

Back in 2020 with the arrival of iPadOS 13.4, the trackpad It was introduced as a way to use the mouse pointer on the iPad, along with Apple’s introduction of the Magic Keyboard extension that has a built-in trackpad.

There is no harm in having the Apple Remote functionality for your iPad, too. The tablet has long been seen as a modular device – as a way to navigate different uses to help with media, work, and more. Front Row and Apple Remote could be another way to add to this.

However, this may be a feature left as a bittersweet memory, as Apple may have other plans for the iPad in how to make accessing content easier. But Front Row was a simple and elegant solution to using your content in a great way, and for the iPad, it seems a no-brainer to add it in the future.