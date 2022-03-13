Wrestler Big E breaks neck during Smackdown, avoids serious injury

Big E suffered a neck injury and luckily it wasn’t any worse. picture : Getty Images

Big E is lucky that he is not paralyzed. Look out for Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hiromu Takahashi, Hayabusa, Nikki Bella, Sabo, Hardcore Holly, Paige, and Edge. All professional wrestlers who have suffered serious neck injuries and whose career and life has changed because of it. The former WWE Champion and New Day member is one of the company’s most famous stars and has nearly a decade of accomplishments at the end of Friday. He broke his neck due to a failed and dangerous wrestling move.

Somehow, Big E, whose real name is Ettore Ewen, doesn’t seem to have sacrificed his career. He tweeted videos from his hospital bed, clearly wearing a large neck brace. Big E said late Friday night that he can feel all of his limbs, but reported a doctor’s diagnosis of a broken neck. Another video posted by Ewen on Saturday morning went into more detail. Its C1 and C6 vertebrae are broken and not displaced. Luckily , He has no spinal cord damageThere is no ligament damage, and no surgery is required. No timetable has been set for a possible return to the ring. Former professional wrestlers who suffered similar injuries spent several months recovering before tying their shoes again.

The horrific injury occurred during a live episode of Smackdown! Big E was wrestling in a tag team match alongside stablemate Kofi Kingston against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. After the struggle extended outside the ring to the thinner padding covering the ring floor, the 6-foot-1,250-pound Holland attempted a belly-to-belly suplex at 5-foot-11, 285-pound. Olympic style throw usually causes wrestler Take this step to go From their feet, flip over their heads, and land on their backs. 36-year-old Big E didn’t make a full turn, and finished terribly.

Big E landed on top of his head and remained on the paddock motionless before the cameras cut into the ring, where the bout ended quickly. Big E was never seen again on the show. WWE commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, who are standing just a few feet from Big E, seemed alarmed by his condition, and mentioned several times before the end of the clip how severe his injury was. Before the cut, Cole said Big E was being taken care of for the emergency medical staff. He was strapped to a stretcher in the ringside row before being taken from the ring to a local hospital. On his way out of sight, Big E gave a thumbs up to the crowd in Birmingham, Ala.

Not surprisingly, like his wrestling personality, Big E was in as positive spirits as possible after several hours. Several reports said that one of the wrestlers who visited him in the hospital was Holland.

“Really, it meant so much to me that so many of you were so nice and connected, stopped to see me, and texted me,” Ewen said in the video he posted on social media. “I feel like I’m like a broken cylinder, but I’m so grateful, I’ll be fine. It’s a blessing.”

There’s a reason WWE has some kind of “don’t try this at home” ad during every show. Professional wrestling is a massive art form, where the painful maneuvers look real but are designed. Holland and Big E knew what events were supposed to happen and tried to provide the best possible entertainment to the live audience and the national television audience watching on Fox. It’s hard to blame anyone for the situation, but if Holland isn’t confident he can properly deliver the move to Big E, why give it a try? It’s just another man’s livelihood at stake.

It’s a shocking look for the Netherlands, who have had previous in-ring safety issues. During the August 2020 match against Johnny Gargano in NXTHolland made a move where he dropped his opponent on the head. Miraculously, Gargano missed no episode time, competing in the company’s pay-per-view three days after the match was televised. Holland has only been a professional wrestler since 2016 and signed with WWE in 2018. After Friday’s incident, it’s clear that part of his training has missed out, or worse yet, he’s very reckless in the ring.