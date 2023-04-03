WrestleMania 39 live broadcast of the post-show press conference

As has become the norm, WWE will hold a post-show press conference after tonight (Sunday, April 2, 2023) WrestleMania 39 Premium live event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Content Director Triple H and a “group of Superstars” will answer questions and break up the second night of this year’s edition of Showcase of the Immortals.

The event saw an abrupt end with Roman Reigns retaining the WWE Universal Championship after an epic confrontation with Cody Rhodes. Elsewhere on the card, Bianca Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship with a solid win over Asuka, GUNTHER retained his Intercontinental Title in a slow-motion battle with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, Edge took Finn Balor to Hell and defeated The Demon, Shane McMahon returned and suffered an injury, and more so much.

See who will be speaking about what in the stream above, and keep going WrestleMania 39 Cover the second night here.

