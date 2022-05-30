May 30, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Wreckage of plane with 22 on board found in Nepalese mountains

Aygen 40 mins ago 2 min read
Wreckage of plane with 22 on board found in Nepalese mountains

KATHMANDU, Nepal (Associated Press) – The wreckage of a plane carrying 22 people who disappeared in the mountains of Nepal on Monday were found scattered on the slope of a mountain, the Nepalese military said. There was no news of survivors.

The Tara Airprop Twin Otter was on a 20-minute flight on Sunday when it lost contact with the airport tower as it flew through an area of ​​deep river valleys and mountaintops shortly before its scheduled landing.

The military said the plane crashed in Sanusauer in the Mustang district near the mountainous town of Jomsom as it was heading after taking off from Pokhara resort, 200 km west of Kathmandu.

An aerial photo posted by the military on Twitter of the crash site showed parts of the plane scattered around the mountainside.

No other details were mentioned.

The search for the plane was halted due to bad weather and darkness on Sunday night, but resumed on Monday.

According to tracking data from flightradar24.com, the 43-year-old plane took off from Pokhara at 9:55 AM (04:10 GMT) and sent its last signal at 10:07 AM (04:22 GMT) at altitude. from 12,825 feet (3,900 metres).

And there were four Indians and Germans on board. The three crew members and the other passengers were Nepalese.

The plane destination is popular with foreign trekkers traveling the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims visiting the revered Muktinath Temple.

The Twin Otter, a durable aircraft originally built by Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland, has been in service in Nepal for about 50 years, during which it has had about 21 accidents, according to aviationnepal.com.

See also  French elections: Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen on track to advance to runoff, according to data

The aircraft is known for its upper wing and fixed landing gear, for its durability and ability to take off and land on short runways.

Aircraft production originally ended in the 1980s. Another Canadian company, Viking Air, brought the model back into production in 2010.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Heavy rain kills 56 people in northeastern Brazil

9 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Nepalese Tara Air plane lost with 22 people on board

17 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Giant yachts: Race to prevent oil spills after fire-ravaged ship sank | UK news

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

1 min read

Symbol – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Monday

12 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Twitter lights up Taco Bell in the second demise of Mexican pizza

14 mins ago Izer
1 min read

The FBI is investigating 25 Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings at the Orlando Museum of Art

15 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

Never-before-seen meteor showers may light up Utah’s skies on Monday

29 mins ago Izer