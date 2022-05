The Ukrainian president has come to the film festival from Kiev, saying hatred will disappear, dictators will die, but a cinema is needed to win.

The Oscar-winning director of The Silent, the latest film from the Frenchman Michael Hasanavicius, is Coupes! The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday night with the first screening of a zombie comedy (that’s it!). The Ukrainian President of Kiev Volodymyr Zhelensky recorded the opening ceremony via video link at the opening ceremony.

A new chaplain is needed to prove that cinema has not achieved silence against the war in Ukraine

– The President of Ukraine told the professional audience of about 3,000 people gathered in the Lumiere Hall of the Cannes Festival Palace.

“We will continue to fight and we have no choice.

The Ukrainian president spoke directly to filmmakers about the war victims, those killed in Buka near Kiev and the siege of Mariupol.

Hundreds die every day. They will not stand up after the spin plate is finished. Does the cinema hear or speak all this? If there is a dictator, if there is a war for freedom, it is again dependent on our unity. Can the film be left out of this similarity?

Zhelensky said.

The Ukrainian president believed that “hatred will disappear, dictators will die”, but a cinema is needed to succeed.

The international star of the evening was 60-year-old Forrest Whittaker, an Oscar-winning American film actor who won the prestigious Golden Palm Award for his work.

The festival will feature a film about South Sudan directed by Christoph Costagne and a film by Thomas Samedin, produced by Whittaker. The American star first starred in Cannes in 1988, winning the Best Actor award for his role in Clint Estwood’s Bird – The Life of Charlie Parker.

Prior to compiling the works to be presented at the official event, early viewers may view brief excerpts from Forrest Whittaker’s films and later the works of French film actor Vincent Lyndon, who presided over the jury. Half of the international panel of judges he leads are women and men: British directors Rebecca Hall, Indian directors Deepika Padukone, Swedish Numi Robes and Italian actors Jasmine Trinka from Iran, Askar Farhadi from Iran, Lodge Lai and Jeff Nichols from France.

In his speech, the chairman of the tribunal also spoke about the Ukrainian war.

As the head of the most important festival in the world it would be logical, at least human, to stand in front of you and swim in the joy of being able to celebrate the event and enjoy the respect I deserve. But do I have the right to do so?

Said Vincent Lyndon.

“Shouldn’t we be talking about this place that is occupying the whole world, our bleeding, the worries of the suffering planet, burning in the indifference of the powers that be?” Asked the French actor, who later praised the role of culture in the community.

Vincent Lyndon recalled that the Cannes Film Festival in 1939 was “created to combat fascism” and that “the films invited to the official event were not intended to fill theaters.”

According to Vincent Lyndon, the film is “a great emotional weapon to help arouse emotion and combat indifference.”

The tour was opened by American actress Julianne Moore.