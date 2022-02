What does a community do to its neglected, and what do the neglected do to a community? Eric Wylard goes back to the 16th century to paint the universal aspects of this relationship through the poetic carving of the rebellion led by Thomas Munzer. The volume War of the Poor is a visceral historical sculpture that, in many respects, relates to the present.

How long have you been indebted to the promise of heaven? In the misery of the present, how long can people be trusted with the image of an uncertain and elusive future? What is the value of equality if you always stay away? These questions violently tore apart the social structure of 16th-century Europe, and there was a declining awareness of why people could not achieve equality here and now have to wait until heaven. In this historical mess, no one can ask such important questions as Tamás Münzer, a parish priest in Svikov, a German reformer and agrarian leader. they:

Why is it that the God of the poor is always on the side of the rich, in a strange way, but always on the side of the rich? Why the message from the mouths of those who gave everything to themselves?









Goncourt Prize-winning French writer Éric Vuillard speaks of inequality through one of the most horrific chapters in history, the War of the Peasants of 1524-25 and the fate of Tamás Münzer, who directed it, but from time to time the story does not end. . It is a fact of everyday life, in the collective social subconscious mind, that words and thoughts that dug a deep chasm between the marginalized and the oppressed many centuries ago are still emerging today. The uprisings in the UK, Czech Republic and German cities listed in the book have a global character, and their logic is the same, as is the logic of oppression.

As Willard writes, “Words are spoken again and again: not by money, not by violence, not by the power of princes.” True forgiveness depends. These words “When they reappear in the world, they always stumble upon money, strength and power. These words will gradually become our own words. But they will take a very, very long time to come to us,” the writer then laid the foundation for the bridge between the past and the present. Sets.

Eric Willard © Damien Meyer / AFP







Violet’s book takes us back to the epoch of history in which societies were filmed by individuals such as Johannes Gutenberg, Martin Luther or John Huss. Munser instilled in his faith the energies they provoked, the need for change, and through the tools and ideas they created he was able to provoke the resentment and anger of the people. As the author says, this is an era

Cracks in the hinges of old thoughts.

At the center of his book is “Eternal Anger,” produced by former rebels John Wycliffe, John Paul, What Tyler or John Huss. There is something terrible about the premise, Willard writes. He loves the skin of the mighty, he wants to destroy the church, and sin and wealth frustrate him, especially when the two are intertwined. At the beginning of the book, we learn that his father was hanged – we get a real plastic explanation of why he was hanged – the shock of which blossoms into a terrible rage that can move the peasant population.

Not only does Viillard visually portray the socially destructive power of the masses, but they also portray the process to the extent that they try to corner Münzer, which is socially and culturally immersed in the “vibrant madness” that is still sectarian today. That Equivalent He keeps himself with others. There is an acknowledgment in the book that “in every rebellion and in every fierce anger one can find oneself overcoming personal pain.” so what? Willard expands the context of personality. The personal destiny and personal traumas of the past were echoed not only in the sense of the era, but also in the traumas of the oppressed.

Thomas Munzer preaches © Limage via AFP







Willard filmed the dramatic process of recognition with a few words and pictures, at the end of which people realize that they will definitely be attacked. Of course, this fraud is completely reinforced, as God and the Church interpret His Word, as well as the ruling elite, dictating the narrow way of life that the poor may have. Munzer made a serious effort to expand the band through words and ideas.

This era, in its bitterness and cruelty, shows the power of language. This was the time when the masses began to think that the Bible should be “understandable to the common sense.” The most straight path to God and truth leads to being drawn into human beings as exceptional possessors of the divine relationship – for example, leading to the conclusion that the high priests or the laity are not needed. The lifestyle of the cardinals.

It is no coincidence that Thomas Munzer was more angry at Latin than anything else, with an abundance of anger that cut it off. His war is primarily a war of words, and he deeply believes that texts can be read very simply and in fact. Münzer once found it difficult to appreciate or appreciate the ability to speak in their own language – German – to the illiterate. This poses a threat to the existing regulation and cannot be made impossible. Still, the situation is getting to its boiling point, thanks to the apocalyptic fire driven by Munzer. After a while, the situation for the “peaceful way” will be long, and the people of Munzer will not be satisfied with their moderate amount of holy water. The realization is so serious that it requires radical solutions, so Munzer says at one point, “ungodly rulers must be killed.”

The impetus for the creation of a new world was driven by the hunger and oppressed peasantry of the past, which is not the first and last time it has appeared in history. Nevertheless, since we already have historical knowledge, it is rare for the revolt of the poor to have a good end. On May 15, 1525, the princes’ superior Franங்ois Hussein won the war, killing five thousand peasants, seizing the fort, torturing and beheading them.

The The war of the poor He executes a well-known story from the present, with all its historical lessons:

When the oppressed try to break the order of oppression they bring out the worst of the oppressors.

Eric Willard’s book is a historical essay, a revolutionary proclamation and a poem. Ninety pages blow the wind, but it can restore the intensity of the era. The most notable feature of his writing tools is that his words master the weight, the summary, and the whole story is squeezed in a few sentences, but in the meantime we feel that it is enough – some of those words come together and resonate in the present tense. .

Ric Vuillard is a French writer, filmmaker and author of nine award-winning books. He was born in 1968 in Lyon. The Agenda In 2017, at the age of 49, he received the Goncourt Prize, France’s most prestigious literary recognition. The book presents the tragedy that dragged a few powerful men around the world to the brink of war. The Agenda Next The war of the poor Published in Hungarian by both 21st Century Publishers.

(Our attached picture shows a monumental panorama of Werner Dupke, detailing the early German Revolution.)

