One of the main buildings of the world-renowned Hungarian architect and designer Bruer Marcel is a residential house called Keller I. The property was built in 1945 in Lawrence, New York, where the Hungarian artist began his overseas career.

This is the first two-storey house project of an architect born in Bex, where the living and sleeping areas are made up of two different formal elements. “The home’s butterfly wing-like roof and efficient floor plan system that separates day and night use has become a prototype of the ideal modern family home,” the article says.

The building has a remarkable reputation and has been featured in major architectural journals in the United States, Britain, France and Switzerland. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, but is not preserved.

According to the plan, the area of ​​Long Island where the building was located has undergone major changes and the value of the property has increased. Keller I’s demolition-related real estate development plan was announced late last year by companies trying to preserve the architectural heritage, which could not turn the house into a local landmark. It will be demolished by the investor and a villa and tennis court will be built on its site.

In Brewer Marcel (1902-1981) XX. He was one of the most important architects and furniture designers of the 19th century. He studied and later became a master at the Bauhaus, working with Walter Crobius, and fleeing the Nazis to London. He then moved to the United States, taught at Harvard, and in 1946 set up his own studio. He has designed more than a hundred buildings in the country.