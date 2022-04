“The Russian people are not responsible for the unacceptable insane mistakes of their leaders like Vladimir Putin,” said the French actor, who was a friend of the Russian president before the war.

French actor Gérard Depardieu, a friend of Vladimir Putin, on Thursday denounced the Russian president’s “unacceptable madness” and announced in early April that he would donate the proceeds of his three concerts in Paris to “Ukrainian victims.”

– The French star wrote in his statement that he had repeatedly praised the Russian president.

From April 1 to 3, Gérard Depardieu will perform an evening of Barbara singers composed at the Champs-Elysées in Paris. “The entire proceeds of the three concerts will go to the victims of this tragic fratricidal war in Ukraine,” the statement said.

“I have always been impressed by the Russian people, who are best described by Dostoevsky, Tolstoy, Gogol, Parsnips and many other artists (…), Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Shostakovich,” he added.

On March 1, seven days after the outbreak of the war launched by Russia, Gerard Deportie, through the French news agency AFP, called on the fighting parties in Ukraine to stop the war and negotiate. “Russia and Ukraine have always been brothers. I am against fratricidal war. I say, lay down your arms and negotiate! – The news agency quoted Deportivo at the time, who called the AFP and released his statement.

In addition to his French citizenship, Gerard Depardieu also has a Russian language, which he received in January 2013. The actor obtained a Russian passport from Russian President Vladimir Putin after the then socialist French government announced that he was going to Belgium due to a 75 percent tax planned on the rich.

“Naturally, we pay tribute, but not to fools who think they are doing good,” Departieu said of gaining Russian citizenship at the weekly Le Point in 2014. Since then, he has failed to praise Russia in the French press, calling it “the best democracy” and Vladimir Putin II. John compared it to the pope.