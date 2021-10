According to Christie, Straw Stokes is one of Van Gogh’s most influential paper films.

They confiscated Vincent van Gogh watercolor in New York next month by the Nazis during World War II, for which they could pay $ 20 million or more.

The 1888 painting by French post-Impressionist painter Males de Blu (Straw Stokes), along with other fragments from the Texas Oil Magnet collection that died last year at the age of 99, will go on sale at Christie’s auction on November 11th.

According to the announcement of the auction, the sale of the controversial painting was able to be agreed upon by the heirs of the late oil tycoon and former Jewish art collectors. Details of the contract will be kept confidential.

This painting, depicting three piles of straw on top of harvesters, was purchased in 1938 by Max Mirovsky, a German businessman who escaped the Nazis in Amsterdam.

The art collector left the image to the care of an art dealer in Paris, who sold it to Alexandrine de Rothschild, a member of the famous Jewish banker family. When World War II broke out, Alexandre de Rothschild fled to Switzerland, where his art collection was confiscated by the Nazis during the German occupation of France.

The fate of the film between the end of the war and the 1970s is unknown. Cox bought it in 1979 from the New York Gallery. According to Christie’s expert, Straw Stokes is one of Van Gogh’s most influential paper films.

Prior to the auction – October 17-21 – the painting will be on display in London for the first time since the 1905 Van Gogh Backward Exhibition at the Stetelijk Museum in Amsterdam.