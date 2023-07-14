A recently discovered Russian government document reveals just that Moscow plans to establish 25 more prison colonies and six detention camps by 2026, all in occupied Ukraine.

The draft forces analysts to reassess their views on Russia’s intentions. It looks like it Moscow has already given up a quick victory and is preparing for a protracted war.

Tara Massicot, a Russian military expert at the RAND Corporation think tank, cited Russia’s updated accession laws to conclude that the Kremlin.

Formally goes through a process of going to high military readiness and protracted war.

In April, Russian lawmakers amended the country’s conscription law at the time, and the amendment allowed digital conscription notices to be sent to the military leadership. The new system expedites the process of conscripting men, while penalties for avoiding conscription have been toughened.

Intelligence agencies of various countries continue to warn:

Moscow has at its disposal extensive stockpiles of ammunition and the manpower necessary to fight a protracted war.

At the same time, according to an analysis by US think tank ISW, the protracted war was not one of the Kremlin’s original goals, but rather reflected Moscow’s attitude and a change in response to the changed situation. In its analysis, ISW said a protracted war could even provide Russia with enough of a narrative to deter the West from supporting Ukraine.

