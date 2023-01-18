World’s oldest person who beat covid died

The world’s oldest person, French nun André, has died at the age of 118. The Article from Le Parisien He said he died in his sleep at a nursing home in Toulon, southern France, on Monday. “For him, it was a liberation,” said David Davella, one of the managers of the Saint-Catherine-Labouré nursing home.

Sister André – originally named Lucille Rondon – was born on February 11, 1904 in Alès, France. The former teacher and nurse became the world’s oldest person on April 25 last year when Japanese Tanaka Kane died at the age of 119.

Sister Andre in 2021 – Photo: Nicolas Ducat / AFP

Sister Andre battled Covid in 2021, recovering from it just before her 117th birthday. He had been blind for the past few years.

By the way, he is fourth on the list of the oldest people ever to have lived, the first being Jean Calment from France, who died in 1997 at the age of 122.

With the death of Sister Andre, Spain’s Maria Branias Moreira, aged 115 years and 319 days, is now the world’s oldest person. The oldest living person is 113-year-old Juan Vicente Pérez Mora from Venezuela.