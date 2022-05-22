World’s first 5nm desktop CPU, single-threaded over 15% higher performance, dual Zen 4 chipset, up to 16 cores, RDNA 2 GPU, launching this fall

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael desktop CPUs based on the 5nm Zen 4 architecture have been leaked ahead of their unveiling tomorrow at Computex 2022.
AMD Ryzen 7000 Leaks: World’s First 5nm Desktop CPU, Dual Zen 4 Chips, Up to 16 Cores, RDNA 2 GPU, Launching This Fall
AMD Ryzen 7000 processors will be powered by the new Zen 4 core architecture, which will be an overhaul of the architecture. CPUs will retain the chiplet design along with the high core count. AMD has not confirmed anything regarding the specifications but it is said that it will be powered by a TSMC 5nm process node and designed for gamers first. slide leaked by Video Cards It confirms that the CPU will use two Zen 4 CCDs (Core Complex Dies) based on TSMC 5nm process and a single I/O die (IOD) made on a TSMC 6nm process node.
Expected Features of AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 4’ Desktop CPU:
- All-new Zen 4 CPU cores (IPC/architectural improvements)
- Brand new TSMC 5nm process knot with 6nm IOD
- Support on AM5 platform with LGA1718 . socket
- Dual channel DDR5 memory support
- 28 PCIe slots (CPU specific)
- 105-120W TDPs (upper range ~170W)
The next-generation Zen 4-based Ryzen desktop CPUs will be codenamed Raphael and will replace the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs codenamed, Vermeer. From the information we currently haveSince these will be the standard Zen 4 chipset, we expect to see up to 16 cores and 32 threads again on the upcoming Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs.
The new Zen 4 architecture is rumored to deliver over 15% in single-thread performance over Zen 3 and reach clock speeds of around 5GHz as shown at CES 2022. The demo showed an undisclosed Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPU running at 5GHz across all cores (core number not mentioned) which means that the single thread clock speed will exceed 5GHz. We can expect a boost of up to 5GHz for all cores on the next generation Zen 4 powered platform. The CPUs will also be equipped with an RDNA 2 iGPU which can be used through the HDMI 2.1 FRL and DP 1.4 connectors on the Latest AM5 motherboards.
AMD Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will feature a perfectly square shape (45 x 45 mm) but will have an integrated highly interlaced heat splitter, or IHS. The CPUs will be the same length, width, and height as current Ryzen Desktop processors and will be sealed across the sides, so applying thermal paste won’t fill the interior of the IHS with TIM. This is also why existing coolers will be fully compatible with Ryzen 7000 chips.
For TDP requirements, the AMD AM5 CPU platform will have six different partitions starting with the 170W main CPU class which is recommended for liquid coolers (280mm or higher). It looks like this will be a higher voltage chip with CPU overclocking support. This segment is followed by 120W TDP CPUs which is recommended for a high performance air cooler. Interestingly, the 45-105W variants are listed as SR1/SR2a/SR4 thermal chips which means they require standard heatsink solutions when running in a stock configuration, so not much else is required to keep them cool.
As for the launch, AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are said to launch this fall, which means the earliest we’ll see the chips in action is September 2022. It’s certainly surprising because motherboard makers are mostly ready for their next release. X670E, X670, B650 Offers to be revealed tomorrow. AMD . is expected Unveiled more details regarding their Ryzen 7000 CPU family at Computex, so be sure to tune in to the action here tomorrow!
AMD Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:
|AMD CPU family
|Code name
|Processor process
|Processor cores/threads (maximum)
|TDPs
|a program
|podium slides
|Memory support
|PCIe support
|launch
|Ryzen 1000
|Summit Ridge
|14 nm (Zen 1)
|8/16
|95 watts
|AM4
|300 series
|DDR4 – 2677
|Generation 3.0
|2017
|Ryzen 2000
|Pinnacle Ridge
|12 nm (Zen+)
|8/16
|105 W
|AM4
|400 . series
|DDR4-2933
|Generation 3.0
|2018
|Ryzen 3000
|Matisse
|7 nm (Zen 2)
|16/32
|105 W
|AM4
|500 series
|DDR4-3200
|Generation 4.0
|2019
|Ryzen 5000
|Vermeer
|7 nm (Zen 3)
|16/32
|105 W
|AM4
|500 series
|DDR4-3200
|Generation 4.0
|2020
|Ryzen 5000 3D
|Warhol?
|7 nm (Zen 3D)
|8/16
|105 W
|AM4
|500 series
|DDR4-3200
|Generation 4.0
|2022
|Ryzen 7000
|Raphael
|5 nm (Zen 4)
|16/32?
|105-170 W
|AM5
|600 . series
|DDR5-5200 / 5600?
|General 5.0
|2022
|Ryzen 7000 3D
|Raphael
|5 nm (Zen 4)
|16/32?
|105-170 W
|AM5
|600 . series
|DDR5-5200 / 5600?
|General 5.0
|2023
|Ryzen 8000
|Granite Ridge
|3nm (Zen 5)?
|To be announced
|To be announced
|AM5
|700 series?
|DDR5-5600 +
|General 5.0
|2024-2025?
news source: Video Cards
