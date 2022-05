The city in northern Ukraine has been under attack by Russian troops for more than a month.

Vladimir Putin launched a so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine. The fighting has been going on for weeks, with Russian forces ending the lives of thousands of civilians. We report all progress on our series.

At around 7am on Monday, Russian troops attempted to infiltrate the country – Said On the Telegram channel, the governor of the region Dimitrov Schwicki. Shivki said the enemy fired at landmines and grenades and machine guns at Ukrainian positions and their scouts tried to infiltrate the area, but Ukrainian border guards fought back and eventually the Russians retreated across the border.

Sumi in northern Ukraine had already been attacked by the Russians on the eve of the war and was only able to drive them out of the city at the cost of tough street fighting. The siege lasted until April 4, when, according to a redesign of Russian strategy, the Russian troops stationed there were also withdrawn from the country and sent back to Donbass.

Below is our post-Russian-Ukrainian newsletter: