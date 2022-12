The Ukrainian president called on the soldiers in Bahmut to preserve their fighting spirit.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action.” Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an unannounced visit to Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

In a video released by the president’s office, he presented medals to soldiers in field clothing in a dilapidated factory building. Zelensky called on the veterans to preserve their fighting spirit and praised their perseverance.

In Bahmut, which had a population of 70,000-80,000 before the war, fighting raged between Ukrainian and Russian armies for more than four months, exhausting each other’s forces.

Encourage those around you who are weak!

Zelensky said as cannon fire rang out in the distance.

Zelenskyy posted a video on Telegram with the text “Eastern Ukraine will last until the end.” “Through fierce battles and at the cost of many lives, they protect the freedom of all of us. The defenders of Bahmuth deserve our most dedicated support and our deepest gratitude. That is why I am here today. They are doing inhumane things. They are ours. Our strength and our heroes,” he added. .