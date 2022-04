Vladimir Putin launched a so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine. The fighting, which has claimed the lives of thousands of Russian citizens, has been going on for weeks. We report all progress on our series.

The White House said Monday that Russia plans to intensify its campaign against eastern Ukraine and send tens of thousands of troops to the region. He hoped that the latest phase of the Russian invasion would take several more months.

The Defender Speaking to reporters, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the images of the city of Bucha, which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops during the redistribution of Russian forces, were sad and shocking.

Sullivan said they are actively working with their European allies Additional restrictionsTo increase pressure on Russia.