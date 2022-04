The Ukrainian president’s wife has been on the phone with her husband since the war broke out.

Vladimir Putin launched a so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine. The fighting has been going on for weeks, with Russian forces ending the lives of thousands of civilians. We report all progress on our series.

“Volodymyr and his team actually live in the president’s office. Because of the danger, my children and I were banned from being with him, so we only talked to each other on the phone for more than a month,” he wrote. CNNIn an e-mail interview with Olena Zhelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky.

According to Zelenska, her husband uses the same qualifications of a warrior as a father, a wonderful head of state, and head of the family. “It hasn’t changed,” Zhelenska wrote of her husband, “and now more and more people are looking at her through my glasses.”

In an interview with the first Ukrainian woman, she wrote that she believed that war in Ukraine should not become a habit and that the death toll in Ukraine should not become statistics. “Do not deal with our grief,” he wrote.

(The cover photo of the Ukrainian presidential couple was taken in August 2021 to mark the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.)