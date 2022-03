At least six people were killed in the blast.

Vladimir Putin launched a so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine. The fighting has been going on for weeks, with Russian forces ending the lives of thousands of civilians. We report all progress on our series.

Has released a shocking video New York Times. A series of pictures taken by security cameras in Kharkiv show people standing in line for humanitarian assistance at a public shopping center or post office building. Then suddenly a bullet landed near them.

The incident happened on Thursday. The Kharkiv mayor later told the Telegram that “at least six people” had died in the attack and 15 others had been injured.