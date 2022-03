The US ambassador was upset by the Russian advice.

Vladimir Putin launched a so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine. The fighting, which has claimed the lives of thousands of Russian citizens, has been going on for weeks. We report all progress on our series.

He writes that the UN Security Council did not accept the draft resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine proposed by the Russians on Wednesday night. CNN.

Two countries voted in favor, while 13 countries, including the United States, abstained. Nine votes will be required in favor of this decision.

UN ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke before the vote, saying Russia was once again trying to use the Security Council to “cover up its brutal actions.”

“It is truly unthinkable that Russia would have the courage to present a resolution calling on the international community to resolve the humanitarian crisis created only by Russia,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “Russia is not interested in the worst humanitarian situation or the lives and dreams of millions of war-torn people. If they care, they will stop fighting.

The U.S. ambassador added that Russia’s resolution “did not state his role as the sole cause of the crisis.” And this [tartózkodás] Our vote shows that we will not be a part of it.

Russia’s ambassador to Russia Vasily Nebenzia also spoke ahead of Wednesday night’s vote, saying their draft resolution was “like any other humanitarian resolution.”