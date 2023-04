According to the Polish Prime Minister, the order is a sign that a strong military industry is developing in the region.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. The fighting has been going on since February 2022, with the West making it difficult for the Russians to advance with warships and economic sanctions. We report all developments in our series of articles.

Ukraine has ordered one hundred new KTO Rosomak type armored fighting vehicles from Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced during his visit to the production facility in Siemianowice Slaskie.

Morawiecki said he personally received the order from Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Smihal.

In addition to the driver, the 22-ton armored personnel carrier, named Wolverine, accommodates a commander, gunner and eight soldiers, and is equipped with a thirty-millimeter automatic cannon.

The KTO Rosomak is a license-produced version of the Patria AMV developed and manufactured by the Finnish company Patria in Poland. Ukrainian procurement is carried out with EU and US funding.

According to the Polish Prime Minister, the order is a sign that a strong military industry is developing in the region. He said further purchases were being negotiated with Slovenia and Saudi Arabia.

The plant in Siemianowice Slaskie currently has a capacity of 100 vehicles per year, but Morawiecki is in talks with factory managers to double this.