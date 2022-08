Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit the Zaporizhzhia power plant this weekend.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

Ukraine began His long awaited counter attack In the southern part of the country, the Ukrainian Southern Military Command announced on Monday afternoon that, according to reports, Ukrainian troops managed to break through the Russian border in the Kherson region. No details of the attack were given, adding that recent Ukrainian attacks on southern logistics routes by Russian troops “undoubtedly weakened the enemy”. The Russian Defense Ministry responded to the Ukrainian announcement on Monday evening. The ministry said the attack attempt “failed miserably”.

Two people were killed when Russians bombed a residential area in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine. Several explosions took place in the city during the day.

This week, representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which remains in Russian hands but is still operated by Ukrainian engineers. Experts assess the damage to the facility, as well as the condition of security systems and personnel.

Meanwhile, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians attacked the settlement of Enrhodar near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Monday.

Russians are rebuilding a bombed theater in Mariupol with refugees, an adviser to the city’s mayor says. According to Petr Andryuschenko, their goal is to remove evidence of their actions.

Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of “using economic terrorism.” According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Moscow wants to weaken Europe with a price crisis and the resulting poverty.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has identified a Ukrainian national who it suspects was prepared by Russian journalist Daria Dukina and previously suspected Ukrainian Natalia Vovk. The murder of Alexander Dugin’s daughter. According to the FSB, the second suspect in the case, Bohdan Tsyganenko, born in 1978, is a member of a Ukrainian subversive and terrorist group.

Those records were made public a few days ago, which shows moments of an outburst against a Ukrainian man who turned Russian. According to press reports, Askyar Lashev, who worked in the Ukrainian security service, was targeted, but in 2014 he joined the breakaway Luhansk People’s Republic and worked in intelligence there.