On Friday, Ukrainian forces attacked Russian military positions in the village of Havrilivka in Kherson County, near the Crimean Peninsula. Ukrainian civil servants wrote that as a result of the attack, almost a hundred Russian soldiers were taken to hospital with injuries. In its evening status report.

According to the announcement, the Ukrainian Air Force and missile and artillery units opened fire on a total of three Russian military positions during the day.

According to Kyiv, Russian forces launched a missile offensive on Friday and launched 12 attacks with rocket launchers against civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The general staff added that the threat of Russian air and missile strikes across Ukraine remains unchanged.

Originally from January 6, considering the Orthodox Christmas Armistice The front would have been in effect, at least as dictated by Vladimir Putin (the Ukrainian party already trivial considered a concession), while the Ukrainians are already at the beginning of the day indicatedDespite the order, the Russians similarly evacuated the Ukrainian-controlled cities of Kramatorsk and Donetsk.