The morning started with explosions in Mykolaiv, but then came Russian sanctions and a Russian physicist was arrested. Ukrainian grain exports begin, but Putin hopes for general timing and winter.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

Heavy explosions on Tuesday morning They rocked it Mykolaiv, and later a Ukrainian artillery strike hit the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhya power station, at least according to the Russian news agency Interfax. According to. Amnesty International for endangering civilians criticized him Ukrainian army.

Ukrainians have already reported more than 41,000 Russian soldiers dead were informedBut the British historian Timothy Gordon Ash According to Putin is counting the generals’ time and winter in a war aimed at defeating not only Ukraine, but also the West.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Minister opened was shown In the case of the US-Russian prisoner exchange, both Iran and Russia seem to be strengthening their ties: the Russians also have a new Iranian spy satellite. They can use After.

As a result of a grain export contract concluded in Istanbul, additional ships were loaded with grain They are gone From Ukraine, this year’s wheat harvest in September through a new contract can provide From Ukrainian ports

And Russia has introduced counter-sanctions, more precisely on investors from “unfriendly countries”. Control order provided. and on suspicion of treason He was arrested Developer of Russian hypersonic missiles.