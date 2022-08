Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

The day began with unpleasant news for the Russians: according to Secretary of State for Defense Policy Colin Kall at the Pentagon Almost 80 thousand Russian soldiers Killed or wounded in action in Ukraine. According to the US official, the Russian armed forces suffered extraordinary losses and received a lot of support because the Ukrainian army was performing well. As he said, the operation was the most serious armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air announced: From October resume their flights Abu Dhabi to Moscow. Wizz Air canceled all Russian flights in February after Russia attacked Ukraine.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much to indicate the end of the war: Russia will visit Iran on Tuesday Sent a spy satellite In space, he would initially use it for his own purposes in the war in Ukraine. The satellite was launched by a Soyuz rocket with 16 instruments.

And that’s not the only unpleasant news from Moscow: Russia Suspended A 2010 agreement with the United States allowed the two states to inspect each other’s nuclear weapons facilities. They justify their decision with the sanctions, saying that US sanctions imposed because of the invasion of Ukraine prevent Russian researchers from traveling to the US.

What seemed like the intensity of war, now seems like an accident: There were explosions in Crimea At one of the Russian air bases, but according to the Russians, it was not a Ukrainian attack, but explosives exploded. There has been no fighting on the Crimean peninsula so far, but the Russians have repeatedly threatened Ukraine with “severe consequences” if they attack the peninsula, including bombing government buildings in Kiev. However, according to the Russian state news agency, the explosion was caused by “non-compliance with fire safety requirements”, to which Ukraine’s Defense Ministry responded in a sarcastic Facebook post about smoking in prohibited areas and compliance with fire safety regulations. .

