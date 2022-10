A man opened fire at the Tepláreň LGBTQ bar in Bratislava, and reports say two people were killed in the shooting. New word Refers to the Slovak SME Portal. In addition to the deaths, one of the nightclub’s maids was also injured and taken to the hospital, but her life is now out of danger.

As the accused is still absconding, police have cordoned off the area and are actively looking for the gunman. The victims are men under the age of 30, this was already confirmed to the TASR news agency by a spokesperson of the Slovak Rescue Service. A resident said he heard at least seven gunshots when the shooting happened. The man is said to be between 18 and 25 years old and was wearing a black jacket, white sneakers and blue jeans.