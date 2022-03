Vladimir Putin launched a so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine. The fighting has been going on for weeks, with Russian forces ending the lives of thousands of civilians. We report all progress on our series.

More than 200,000 people celebrated the eighth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea on Friday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, according to official figures. Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the event, but the television broadcast of his speech ended strangely. He spoke on a platform set up in the middle of the battlefield about a bizarre coincidence that the “special military operation” launched in Ukraine coincided with his birthday, but whose identity had not been released. In the middle of the sentence, there was a cut, and TV viewers were able to watch a song about Russia and those gathered around the stage. Putin is nowhere to be found.

The BBC Putin made the speech at the stadium, a site reporter said, not disturbing anything. According to BBC World News, the concert in Russia was delayed by about half an hour.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later told reporters that a “technical error” had occurred in the president’s televised speech. Later, Putin broadcast an approximately five-minute monologue full-time on TV.

The Defender According to his statement, the president justified the need for a Russian military offensive by claiming that Ukraine had carried out a “genocide” in the Donbass region. He also said that the Ukrainian public welcomed the Russian troops.

He greeted Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine with a biblical quote: “No one loves more than he who gives his life for his friends.”

The BBC And this Reuters The news agency also wrote that a large section of the audience was made up of Russian government employees, especially oppressed by their employers, to attend the event. A BBC correspondent quoted a man working in the Moscow metro as saying he had been evacuated and would return home as soon as possible. They also told him that students would be exempted from their classes if they agreed to attend “a concert”.