Roman Bertnikov, the former commander of Russian forces in Syria, will replace Colonel-General Alexander Zhuravlio as head of the Western Military District.

Although the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense did not publish anything about it About changingin the Russian media or in a publicly accessible state register includedHe became the new commander of Russia’s Western Military District, replacing the previous commander, Colonel General Alexander Zhuravlyov (pictured), who was the previous commander of Russian troops in Syria. commanderColonel General Roman Bertnikov will take over.

Zhuravlyov was the commander of the Russian-occupied Kharkiv region, so he was directly responsible for the Russian defeat there. The CNN According to his information, Zhuravlyov took part in the most brutal episodes of the Syrian war, and during the attack on Ukraine, the portal identified the rocket artillery regiment as a unit that attacked Kharkiv with cluster bombs, belonging to his subordinates. .

