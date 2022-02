The UNIAN news agency reported that the Ukrainian parliament on Thursday morning approved the introduction of a state of war in the country.

The assembly session was not televised and the result was announced on the Telegram news portal. Jarislav Selesnyak of the Hong Kong faction said 300 people had voted in favor of the 450-member legislature.

Secretary of the National Security and Security Council Oleksi Danilov presented the proposal to parliament. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky announced the introduction of a state of war in a video conference.

Our picture was taken in front of the Ukrainian parliament