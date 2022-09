Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action.” Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

The Ukrainian advance has plunged the Russian military leadership into a crisis not seen since May, according to a US military think tank. Institute for War Studies (ISW) Abbreviation. By Thursday, Ukrainian troops counterattacking in the Kharkiv region had come within 20 kilometers of one of Russia’s main logistics hubs, Kubyansk.

According to ISW’s assessment, Ukrainian troops will capture Kubyansk in the next 72 hours, which will deal a severe blow to Russian communications in Izhyumi, although they will not cut them off completely. Ukrainian troops will continue to attack Russian land lines of communication, Russian command posts and ammunition depots in the Kherson region.