Soldiers were ordered to the largest island in the Baltic Sea to watch the movements of Russian troops.

The Swedish army sent troops to Gotland, where they saw the possibility of a Russian offensive on the island Picture. The German newspaper learns that several tanks and a plane of the US Air Force have landed on the largest island in the Baltic Sea.

The immediate precursor to the case was Russia’s ordering three ships into the Baltic Sea on Wednesday.

An unnamed source told Bildt that Russia was preparing to attack the Baltics, and that Cotland, halfway between the Swedish mainland and Latvia, could play a key role.