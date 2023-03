The Russians lost at least 130 tanks and combat vehicles at Wuhleder

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action.” The fighting has been going on since February 2022, with the West making it difficult for the Russians to advance with warships and economic sanctions. We report all developments in our series of articles.

It says the Russians have lost at least 130 tanks and combat vehicles during the three-week battle in the eastern Ukrainian city of Vuhledar. The New York Times Refers to contact with Ukrainian authorities.

The Great Battle on the Plains near Wuhleder was the largest tank battle of the war so far, ending with painful losses for the Russians, the portal reports. Both sides sent tanks into the fray, “while the Russians advanced in columns, the Ukrainians made defensive maneuvers, firing from a distance or firing from cover as the Russian columns came into view.”

When it was over, the Russians were no closer to capturing Wuhleder, but they made the same mistake they had already made with hundreds of tanks into the traps set by the Ukrainians. Ukrainian military drone footage shows that the remains of Russian tanks that have crashed into mines, been hit by artillery or destroyed by anti-tank missiles now cover the land around the mining town.

Russian troops in Vuhledar also suffered from a lack of experienced tank commanders, with many of their soldiers being newly enlisted men who had not been trained to defend themselves against the Ukrainians’ offensive tactics, the newspaper reported.

Over the past week, Russia has lost so many combat vehicles and tanks to a series of Ukrainian armor attacks that they have changed tactics and are now limited to infantry attacks, Ukrainian commanders said.