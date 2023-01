The Russian president is clearly responsible for attacks on civilian targets in the war against Ukraine, according to the 77-year-old lawyer leading the criminal case against the former Serbian leader.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin should stand trial this year for war crimes in Ukraine, according to the man who led the criminal proceedings against former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, which was halted by his death. Jeffrey Nice A He told the BBCPutin was “guilty” of attacks on civilian targets during the war.

The chief prosecutor called Moscow’s actions during the invasion a “crime against humanity” – they attacked civilian targets. The British lawyer expressed surprise that lawyers and politicians “didn’t say this more freely and openly”. He recalled that the Russian army has been accused by the international community of committing thousands of abuses, and according to the chief prosecutor of Kiev, more than 62 thousand war crimes have been registered so far.

According to him, the “most important thing” is to put the Russian leader on trial, not lower-ranking players. He said any talks “as far as I’m concerned will end tomorrow morning” and should be conducted by Ukrainians in Ukrainian. Putin should not be himself – he believed. He recalled that the International Criminal Court (ICC) – under Ukraine’s jurisdiction – “has yet to issue any statement on Putin’s responsibility”.

Geoffrey Nice served at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) between 1998 and 2006. He led the prosecution of former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, who was put on trial at The Hague in 2002 for war crimes in Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo. Milosevic – once dubbed the “Butcher of the Balkans” – died in prison before the trial was completed.