Beijing introduces “Zero Crown Policy” to reduce the chances of infection for the duration of the Winter Olympics.

To prevent the spread of the corona virus, Beijing authorities have asked the public not to help if they see a traffic accident involving participants in the February Winter Olympics.

“Please keep a safe distance and avoid contact with the vehicle and its occupants,” the state transport bureau said in a statement. They insist that professional help is definitely waiting in the event of an accident on the Olympic vehicle.

The Winter Olympics, which take place from February 4 to 20, will take place in the bubble, and participants will only be allowed to stay and travel between specific locations. China follows the so-called zero-crown policy and is committed to avoiding allowing Olympic participants from around the world to meet Beijing residents.