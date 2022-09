The plane is on the ground and the pilot who made the threat has been arrested. No injuries are known.

It is still unclear why and under what circumstances the pilot landed He flew into the Walmart store and threatened US officials from the air In the small town of Tupelo, Mississippi.

At that time, the police and rescue units marched to the scene with large forces, who were in constant contact with the criminals, and the dangerous neighborhood was evacuated as much as possible. Through a service called FlyRadar, millions of people followed the plane’s path as it flew back and forth over the city before suddenly disappearing. It was suspected to have crashed for a while, but it was later revealed to have crashed in a field. There was only one person on board and he was arrested by uniformed officers.

(Our opening image is an example.)