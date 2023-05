With water- and air-launched precision weapons, they primarily bombed logistics centers.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has been ongoing since February 2022, with the West making it difficult for the Russians to advance with arms exports and economic sanctions. We report all developments in our series of articles.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian positions along the entire front line, the Russian state news agency said, citing a Defense Ministry announcement. RIA Novosztyi. According to this, Russian forces were located in Kharkiv region, near Kubyansk, Luhansk region in Dibrowa near Kremina, Donetsk region west of Pakmut (in Russian sources, Artyomovsk), Chasov Yar and Bogdanovka and Wuhleder. Artillery attacks were carried out on Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhia region of Huliajpol and the Kherson region of Antonov.

According to the announcement, the logistics centers were primarily bombed by water and air-launched precision weapons. The Russian Defense Ministry itemizes Ukrainian losses, according to which the Ukrainians lost almost 700 soldiers in today’s attacks alone.

At the same time, the Ukrainian is afraid of it reported, the Russians launched an offensive in the Luhansk region in the direction of Liman and Kubyansk, which Ukrainian forces repulsed. During the day, and Kiev attacked The Russians used drones, and Ukrainian officials ordered an airstrike alert in Transcarpathia. In addition, the Ukrainians also reported on the fighting in Bahmut, according to them, in the last 24 hours, the Russians lost 370 soldiers dead and wounded.