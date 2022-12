Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action”. Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who asked him to support the International Organization of Expert Missions to visit key energy facilities in war-torn Ukraine.

Zelensky spoke about this in an evening video message to the Ukrainian people posted on Twitter. “Today I had a very important meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres. I thanked him for his unwavering support for Ukraine and international law, for his effective assistance in implementing our projects, such as the grain initiative. We are currently organizing an international mandate for the vital energy infrastructure of our state. “I hope that this will also be successful,” said the Ukrainian president.

Since the beginning of winter, Russian armed forces have continued to attack Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, primarily thermal and hydropower plants, electricity networks and distribution points. As a result, Ukraine is experiencing severe energy shortages. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Smyhal wrote on Facebook last Sunday that during eight waves of Russian missile attacks against the country, all thermal and hydropower plants were damaged, and 40 percent of high-voltage network facilities were damaged.