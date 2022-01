A Su-27 fighter jet flew over Estonian airspace without the permission of the European Union and NATO.

The Baltic military said Monday that a Russian warplane had crossed Estonian airspace amid tensions around Ukraine. Su-27 is said to have entered the airspace of EU and NATO member states without permission on Saturday. In response, Tallinn’s Foreign Ministry asked the Russian embassy officials.

According to Estonian officials, this is the first Russian airstrike this year, compared to five such incidents last year.

A Russian plane has crashed into Estonian airspace on the Baltic Sea island of Windlow. The incident lasted less than a minute.

The pilot of the Su-27 did not send his flight plan and did not contact the Estonian air traffic control.

However, the Russian Defense Ministry said no Su-27s had been flown in the Baltic Sea that day. The Ministry also noted that the Russian Air Force strictly adheres to international rules for the use of airspace above neutral waters, without violating the airspace of other countries.

The atmosphere has recently become more tense, with Moscow rejecting repeated accusations by Western nations that Russia is preparing for war against Ukraine in recent weeks.