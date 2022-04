Vladimir Putin launched a so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine. The fighting has been going on for weeks, with Russian forces ending the lives of thousands of civilians. We report all progress on our series.

New satellite images show that Russian forces suddenly disappeared after weeks of digging at Antonov Airport in Hostomal, 30 kilometers northwest of the Ukrainian capital. CNN According to the report. On Thursday, a U.S. Defense Department official told the Channel that they believe the Russian military may have left the airport. New satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies on Thursday confirm this.

Earlier satellite recordings showed the Russians building barricades around military vehicles and artillery positions. All the rest of these are present. The capture of Antonov Airport was the first major victory for the Russians on February 24, the first day of the war. Several transport and combat helicopters attacked the base and the Ukrainian soldiers there; CNN also saw some violent gun battles in the basement.

Since then Ukrainian forces have been steadfast against Russian progress, and the attackers have not come close to the West Bank. Intense gun battles took place on the banks of the Irbine River, near the cities of Irbine and Buxa, and in the village of Hostomel, south of the airport.

It is not yet clear where the military vehicles and artillery went. Russia has previously said it would reduce military operations around Kyiv. All military vehicles and vehicles parked west of the capital are from Belarus. The Russians did not say whether the troops had returned to Belarus, and the dense cloud cover currently prevents Russian troops from monitoring their movements on satellite images.

You can follow the events of the Russo-Ukrainian war in our news feed below: